State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 228,379 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,379 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.