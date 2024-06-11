Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,111,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $303.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $303.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

