Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $255.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $256.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.08.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

