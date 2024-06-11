Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.