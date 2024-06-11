Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

