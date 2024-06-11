Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 6/10/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/1/2024 – EnerSys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 5/24/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 5/24/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

