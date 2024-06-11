Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2024 – EnerSys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/24/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/24/2024 – EnerSys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

