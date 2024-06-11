Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of ED opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

