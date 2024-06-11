Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

PINS opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 209.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

