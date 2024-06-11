Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,717 shares of company stock worth $52,903,660. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

