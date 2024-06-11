Sei Investments Co. Buys 951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

