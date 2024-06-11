Sei Investments Co. Has $46.56 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $46,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.94, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.