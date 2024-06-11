Sei Investments Co. Has $43.15 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Americold Realty Trust worth $43,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $318,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

