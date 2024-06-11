XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.58 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.69 and a 200-day moving average of $624.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.