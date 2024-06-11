XML Financial LLC Takes $269,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,119,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,881,000 after buying an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,739,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.