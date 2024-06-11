XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

