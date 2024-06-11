4,794 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

