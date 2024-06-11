XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,634 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

