XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,297 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

