BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

