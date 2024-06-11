Head-To-Head Review: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 4 7 2 0 1.85 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -2.40% -17.13% -7.18% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $871.80 million 3.47 -$556.48 million ($2.22) -2.27 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

