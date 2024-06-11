Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

