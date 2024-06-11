GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Head-To-Head Review

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $45.04 million 0.26 -$8.72 million ($2.87) -1.27 AvidXchange $380.72 million 5.90 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -72.53

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -17.08% -137.64% -34.22% AvidXchange -8.10% -1.75% -0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GSE Systems and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GSE Systems and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvidXchange 1 5 5 0 2.36

GSE Systems presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $13.04, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvidXchange beats GSE Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems



GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The segment also offers in-service testing for engineering programs focused on ASME OM code; in-service inspection for specialty engineering including ASME Section XI; software solutions; mechanical and civil/structural design; electrical, instrumentation, and controls design; digital controls/cyber security; and fire protection solutions for nuclear power plant design modifications. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides technical talent and specialty services comprising professional and training services, procedure writing services, and flexible staffing and talent acquisition services for energy, engineering, construction, government, infrastructure, environmental, and manufacturing industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About AvidXchange



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

