Head to Head Analysis: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $141.13 million 1.64 $31.95 million $3.60 7.23 Southern Michigan Bancorp $73.31 million 1.02 $10.90 million $2.33 7.00

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 21.51% 15.31% 1.34% Southern Michigan Bancorp 13.62% 11.33% 0.74%

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs. The company also provides home mortgages and equity loans, home equity lines of credit, VA and FHA home loans, USDA rural development loans, and auto/personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, IRA rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides bill pay, e-statements, ACH, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and insurance services, as well as ATM, debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

