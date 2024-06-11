Financial Comparison: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Grasim Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $241.63 million 3.73 $92.28 million $1.71 10.39 Grasim Industries $15.11 billion 0.88 $853.41 million $1.03 19.04

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 38.15% 12.92% 5.71% Grasim Industries 4.40% 8.73% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and Grasim Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grasim Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Grasim Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

