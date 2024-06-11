Critical Contrast: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for APi Group and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get APi Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Airbnb 4 19 9 0 2.16

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $152.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares APi Group and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.93 billion 1.49 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.53 Airbnb $9.92 billion 9.62 $4.79 billion $7.47 19.82

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90% Airbnb 48.23% 39.37% 13.56%

Risk and Volatility

APi Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbnb beats APi Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.