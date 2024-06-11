Brokerages Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTS stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

