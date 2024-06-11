Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT at $40.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

