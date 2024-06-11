Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $103.60

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

