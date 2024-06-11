Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$191.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.23%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

