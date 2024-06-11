Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$191.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNVGet Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNVGet Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.23%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.