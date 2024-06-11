Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 1,993.33

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,800 ($22.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,632 ($20.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,766.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 13,050.85%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

