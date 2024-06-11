Brokerages Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $70.40

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 194.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

