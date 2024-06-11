DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

