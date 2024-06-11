Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) PT at $19.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.63 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

