Analysts Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT at $37.67

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.