Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.79. 4,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

