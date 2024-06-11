Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.79. 4,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.