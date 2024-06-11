Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $25.69

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 411.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

