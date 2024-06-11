Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $56.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $7,521,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.71. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

