Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) PT at C$6.17

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOS stock opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

