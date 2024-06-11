IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

IONQ stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IonQ by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

