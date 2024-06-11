Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT at $16.40

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

