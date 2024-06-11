Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$20.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.28 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

