Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 7.9 %

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

