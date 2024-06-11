O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 10,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

