Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 10,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 21,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

