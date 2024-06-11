Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.07 and last traded at C$12.99. Approximately 72,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -2.95%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
