Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.07 and last traded at C$12.99. Approximately 72,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$869.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.96.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -2.95%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.