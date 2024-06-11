Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 692,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 640,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Boqii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

