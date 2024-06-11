Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 1,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

