FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading Down 14.3%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

FlexiInternational Software Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

