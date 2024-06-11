Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 26,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

