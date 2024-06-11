Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Further Reading

